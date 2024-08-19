DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Democrats set to rally around Kamala Harris as nominee

Walz on Biden's DNC speech: 'We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you'
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an unannounced appearance at Pennsylvania's delegation breakfast in Chicago Monday morning and spoke glowingly about President Joe Biden ahead of the president's DNC speech Monday night.
"We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you to the best president of my lifetime that I've been able to witness, to someone who's delivered time and time again, someone who made the selfless act of handing that torch to an incredible leader," Walz said.
His speech was sandwiched between the state's Gov. Josh Shapiro and other high profile governors: JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
The Harris campaign said that Walz also made a surprise appearance at the Wisconsin delegate breakfast earlier on Monday, which featured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
-ABC News' Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray