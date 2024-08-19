DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Democrats set to rally around Kamala Harris as nominee

FLOTUS will focus on Biden's strength, character and support for Harris in remarks: Source

First lady Jill Biden speaks at Tulane University, Aug. 13, 2024, in New Orleans. Mark Schiefelbein/AP, FILE

First lady Jill Biden is expected to speak Monday night at the DNC and, according to a source familiar with her remarks, will focus on the president's strength and character, as well as make clear her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first lady will call on Americans to come together "with faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country," the source said.

She will be introduced by a video highlighting key moments from her time in this role, and the issues she has focused on in her public life, according to a source familiar. The video will include Vivian Wierwille from New Hampshire, who gave a memorable introduction of Dr. Biden in March 2021 at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School during the First Lady's tour to highlight safely reopening schools after the pandemic.

While these remarks may be her last big address in her role as first lady, her office says she plant to continue to focus on her work in the next six months.

"Over the next six months, the First Lady will continue to champion the causes that have defined her public life: supporting military families, advocating for increased educational opportunities, working to end cancer as we know it, and advancing women's health research," Elizabeth Alexander, the First lady's communications director said in a statement.

The source says that the first lady will "of course" be out on the trail for Harris this fall.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle