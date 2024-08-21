Live

DNC 2024 Day 3 live updates: Tim Walz as headliner tries to keep momentum going

Other notable speakers include Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Tal Axelrod, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: August 21, 2024, 9:47 AM EDT

After the excitement sparked by the Obamas Tuesday night, Democrats will try to keep to momentum going when vice presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines the third night of speakers.

He'll be joined earlier by another former president -- Bill Clinton -- as well as Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
50 minutes ago

Tim Walz takes the convention stage

Amid lingering buzz generated by passionate speeches from Michelle and Barack Obama – vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be the keynote speaker tonight.

The man Kamala Harris calls “Coach” will likely stress what he calls the politics of “joy” while also taking swipes at Donald Trump.

The theme tonight is “A Fight for our Freedoms.”

Other notable speakers tonight include figures beloved by Democrats – former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.