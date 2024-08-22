Walz introduced himself to the country and touted his accomplishments.

DNC 2024 Day 3 live updates: Walz tells Democrats to 'leave it on the field'

The third night of the Democratic National Convention continued the themes of joy and freedom.

A who's who of speakers, including a surprise speech from Oprah Winfrey, headlined the night aimed to showcase vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Coach Walz" brought his energy to the crowd touting his and Vice President Kamala Harris' vision for the future of the country.