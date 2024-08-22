DNC 2024 Day 3 live updates: Walz tells Democrats to 'leave it on the field'

Walz introduced himself to the country and touted his accomplishments.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Tal Axelrod, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: August 22, 2024, 12:42 AM EDT

The third night of the Democratic National Convention continued the themes of joy and freedom.

A who's who of speakers, including a surprise speech from Oprah Winfrey, headlined the night aimed to showcase vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Coach Walz" brought his energy to the crowd touting his and Vice President Kamala Harris' vision for the future of the country.

    12:42 AM EDT

    Neil Young personally gave campaign permission to use his song for Walz's walkout

    Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Neil Young personally gave the Harris campaign permission to use his song "Rockin' in the Free World" as Gov. Tim Walz’s walkout song at the DNC, a Harris campaign official confirmed to ABC News.

    The song is one of Walz's personal favorites and he chose it himself.

    Young sued Trump during the 2020 election to bar Trump from using his music at his rallies. Young later dropped the lawsuits.

    ABC News' Molly Nagle and Fritz Farrow

    12:02 AM EDT

    Uncommitted delegates stage sit-in outside arena

    A group of uncommitted delegates staged a sit-in outside the United Center Wednesday after they claimed they were denied a request to have a Palestinian speaker make a speech at the DNC.

    "Our party’s platform states that every life is valuable: whether American, Palestinian, or Israeli. We will conduct a moral act of sitting in at the Convention to push our party to align our actions, instead of just our words, with the notion that every life is valuable by simply allowing a Palestinian American to speak from the stage," the group said in a statement posted on X.

    11:59 PM EDT

    Booker's favorite speech

    Just asked Sen. Cory Booker (who presided over the session today) what his highlight was. He seemed to think it through a second and then smiled: "The last speech!"

    -ABC News' Rick Klein

    11:54 PM EDT

    A home run for DNC's chair

    DNC Chair Jaime Harrison just caught my eye and pantomimed a big swing -- then pointed to where he imagined the ball was hit. It looked like a home run of a night to him.

    -ABC News' Rick Klein