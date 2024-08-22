Neil Young personally gave campaign permission to use his song for Walz's walkout
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Neil Young personally gave the Harris campaign permission to use his song "Rockin' in the Free World" as Gov. Tim Walz’s walkout song at the DNC, a Harris campaign official confirmed to ABC News.
The song is one of Walz's personal favorites and he chose it himself.
Young sued Trump during the 2020 election to bar Trump from using his music at his rallies. Young later dropped the lawsuits.
ABC News' Molly Nagle and Fritz Farrow