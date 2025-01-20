Trump inauguration live updates: Trumps arrive at White House to meet Bidens

Mike Pence to attend inauguration
Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his plans to attend the inauguration.
"Today, I will attend the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the U. S. Capitol," Pence wrote on X. "This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States."
Pence was seen arriving at the U.S. Capitol at around 9:30 a.m.
Trump and Vance have had a contentious relationship and did not interact publicly for four years after Pence broke with Trump by refusing to reject the 2020 election results.
– ABC News' Oren Oppenheim