Live

Trump inauguration live updates: Trumps arrive at White House to meet Bidens

Donald Trump will take the presidential oath for a second time at noon.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Meredith Deliso, Emily Shapiro, Emily Chang, and David Brennan
Last Updated: January 20, 2025, 10:08 AM EST

At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.

The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration 40 years ago.

Trump has told ABC's Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be "unity, strength and fairness." He will call for a "revolution of common sense," according to excerpts of his speech.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing:
11 minutes ago

Mike Pence to attend inauguration

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his plans to attend the inauguration.

"Today, I will attend the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the U. S. Capitol," Pence wrote on X. "This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States."

Pence was seen arriving at the U.S. Capitol at around 9:30 a.m.

Trump and Vance have had a contentious relationship and did not interact publicly for four years after Pence broke with Trump by refusing to reject the 2020 election results.

– ABC News' Oren Oppenheim

17 minutes ago

Biden tells Trump: 'Welcome home'

As Trump exited his limousine, Biden said to him: "Welcome home."

Trump walked up the steps with Melania Trump and they shook hands with the Bidens.

22 minutes ago

Trump is now at the White House

Trump has arrived at the White House, where he will have tea with President Biden.

The two men will later ride together to the U.S. Capitol for Trump's swearing in.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's return caps what has been a remarkable political comeback unlike anything in American history.

This isn't Trump's first time back at the White House. Biden invited him for an Oval Office meeting days after his victory in November.

27 minutes ago

Hundreds available to attend inauguration from inside the Capitol Rotunda

Guests will attend the inauguration from the Capitol Rotunda and overflow areas, with 800 able to attend from inside the Rotunda.

About 1,300 can attend in the Emancipation Hall, and 500 can watch from the theater in the Capitol Visitor Center.

Staff prepare ahead of the the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

-- ABC News’ Justin Gomez and Allison Pecorin