Election 2024 updates: Trump campaign claims it was hacked by 'foreign sources'

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a fundraiser in San Francisco Sunday where she maintained her campaign "will win this election," but cautioned donors to "not take anything for granted."

"I know there's a lot of enthusiasm out there," Harris said, adding, "And you know, I've never been one to really believe in the polls -- whether they're up or they're down."

"What we know is the stakes are so high and we can take nothing for granted in this critical moment," she continued. "So we will fuel our campaign as we have, with enthusiasm and optimism, but also with a deep commitment to the hard work it’s going to take, and to campaign."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi introduced Harris at the event, touting the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration and the background of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, several times calling the Harris-Walz ticket "the freedom ticket."

"[Harris] makes us all so proud. She brings us so much joy. She gives us so much hope," Pelosi said, calling the vice president "politically very astute."

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Isabella Murray, Will McDuffie and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim