Election 2024 updates: Trump campaign claims it was hacked by 'foreign sources'

Trump’s campaign on Saturday said in a statement it had been hacked.

ByJulia Reinstein
Last Updated: August 11, 2024, 6:23 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, continue to travel to battleground states as Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance campaigns on behalf of himself and former President Donald Trump.

6:23 PM EDT

Harris cautions donors to 'not take anything for granted'

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a fundraiser in San Francisco Sunday where she maintained her campaign "will win this election," but cautioned donors to "not take anything for granted."

"I know there's a lot of enthusiasm out there," Harris said, adding, "And you know, I've never been one to really believe in the polls -- whether they're up or they're down."

"What we know is the stakes are so high and we can take nothing for granted in this critical moment," she continued. "So we will fuel our campaign as we have, with enthusiasm and optimism, but also with a deep commitment to the hard work it’s going to take, and to campaign."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi introduced Harris at the event, touting the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration and the background of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, several times calling the Harris-Walz ticket "the freedom ticket."

"[Harris] makes us all so proud. She brings us so much joy. She gives us so much hope," Pelosi said, calling the vice president "politically very astute."

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Isabella Murray, Will McDuffie and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

11:00 AM EDT

Biden explains decision to drop out of 2024 race

In his first sit-down interview since stepping down from the 2024 race, President Joe Biden explained his historic decision.

"Look, polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, would have been down to the wire. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in their races," Biden said earlier this week in an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday.

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

He also pointed to the fact that he always saw himself as a transitional figure, and he said that beating Donald Trump was "the most important thing" for him.

"Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can't even say how old I am, it's hard for me to get out of my mouth. And, but things got moving so quickly, it didn't happen. And the combination was that I thought it was a critical issue for me still, it's not a joke, maintaining this democracy. But I thought it was important because although it's a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do the most important thing, and that is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump," Biden said.

"It's a danger -- he is genuine danger to American security,” Biden said. “Look, we're at an inflection point in world history of the decisions we make in the last three, four years, the next three, four years determine what the next six decades look like, and democracy is the key."

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Aug 10, 2024, 6:34 PM EDT

Harris says Israel has 'important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to reporters Saturday evening before boarding a flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas for a campaign event and discussed the latest incidents in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

She was asked about the Israeli Defense Forces strike on Al-Tabeen School in Gaza City, and said there are "far too many civilians who have been killed."

"Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties," Harris said.

When asked about the possibility the administration might set arms limitations on Israel, the vice president said it was important to have that a hostage deal and a cease-fire.

"And I can't stress that strongly enough, it needs to get done. The deal needs to get done, and it needs to get done now," she said.

-ABC News' Frtiz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie