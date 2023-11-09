LIVE UPDATES
Republican debate: Live updates and analysis as 5 candidates prepare to face off, but not Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be center stage in Miami.
The third Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern in Miami.
Five candidates have qualified: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
Missing -- again -- is front-runner Donald Trump, who is instead hosting a rally not far away, in Hialeah, Florida.
ABC News and the analysts at 538 will be live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which is airing on NBC. PolitiFact will be making real-time fact checks of key statements.
Latest headlines:
Scott to focus on 'who can win,' adviser says
Scott, who is trailing the other debate participants in the polls, hopes to make his mark among voters looking for an alternative to Trump, a campaign spokesperson said ahead of the debate.
"At the end of the day, I think what I would expect from Sen. Scott is asking -- who can win?" Matt Gorman, a senior campaign adviser, said on ABC News Live Wednesday. "Is it gonna be a moderate who's coalescing the 'Never Trumpers' like Gov. Haley, or someone who's fallen two-thirds in the polls like Gov. DeSantis, whose only thing that's consistent about his campaign is how much it's underwhelmed?"
Gorman said Scott might look to focus on contrasts among the candidates on policy issues such as abortion. The senator has said that as president he would advocate for a 15-week national ban on abortion.
-ABC News' Meredith Deliso
Haley spokesperson says she's coming into debate with momentum
Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley's campaign, said the former South Carolina governor is " the only candidate on the stage who actually has momentum" heading into Wednesday's debate.
"She's in a strong position in all three early states, so for us, it's head down, do the work, be in those early states, meet with voters, share her vision and it's working," Perez-Cubas said on ABC News Live on Wednesday.
Perez-Cubas also said Haley wouldn't be afraid to take on Trump, who has retained his polling lead even as Haley sees her own numbers rise somewhat, while still significantly trailing him.
"When she agrees with Trump, she says it. When she disagrees with Trump, she says it," the spokesperson said. "She makes no qualms about it."
-ABC News' Tal Axelrod
Ramaswamy's campaign on his pledge to be 'unhinged' at debate
While Ramaswamy has told ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks that his plan for the third debate is to "be unhinged," his campaign's deputy communications director separately weighed in on what exactly that strategy means during an appearance on ABC News Live on Wednesday.
"It means that Vivek Ramaswamy at all times speaks the truth. It's the backbone of his campaign ... Vivek Ramaswamy is going to tell the truth in the fact that he's going to put America first, he's not going to lead us into World War III, and at the end of the day every single decision he makes -- and he's going to express this at the debate tonight -- is going to be based on one determining factor: does this put America first?"
Watch the full exchange below.
-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler
Where the candidates will be standing and what it shows about their support
During the debate, the five GOP candidates will be standing, from audience left to right: Christie, Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott.
Among the debate participants, DeSantis, in the center, is leading in the polls -- ranked second place nationally, according to 538's polling average. He's followed by Haley, Ramaswamy, Christie and Scott in the polls.
Trump continues to lead all of them by double digits.
To be eligible to participate in Wednesday's debate, a candidate must have at least 4% support in two national polls or at least 4% in one nationwide survey as well as two polls from separate early states, based on polls conducted since Sept. 1 that meet the Republican National Committee's criteria for inclusion.
-ABC News' Meredith Deliso