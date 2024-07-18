RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: It's Donald Trump's turn in the spotlight

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom breakfast Thursday morning, vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance shared his faith journey with the attendees, saying his faith was "shallow" when he was a child and evolved into more over time.

"I was raised, as I mentioned last night, by my mamaw who, despite the fact that she loved the F word, was a woman a very deep Christian faith. And you know, she was in some ways what you might call 'unchurched,'" Vance said.

"We went to church maybe once or twice a month, sometimes less, sometimes more. But she read the Bible every single day. She prayed every single day. She loved to watch Billy Graham whenever he was on the TV and that was really my introduction to the Christian faith," Vance continued.

US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance waves from stage during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 17, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

When Vance went on to higher education, he began calling himself an atheist. However, Vance said he decided to learn more about his Christian faith when he met his wife at Yale Law School, who does not share his faith.

"But to me, what really brought me back to Christ was finding a wife and falling in love and thinking about my thinking about what was required of me as a husband and as a father," Vance said.

"And the more that I thought about those deeper questions, the more that I thought that there was wisdom in the Christian faith that I had completely discarded and completely ignored but was most relevant to the questions that were presented in my life as a husband and father."

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie