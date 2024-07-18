Live

RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: It's Donald Trump's turn in the spotlight

The final day is a buildup to his highly anticipated prime-time speech.

ByMeredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Alexandra Hutzler, Chris Boccia, and Tal Axelrod
Last Updated: July 18, 2024, 11:17 AM EDT

The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is a buildup to tonight's highly anticipated prime-time address from Donald Trump.

It will be the former president's first public speech since he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania.

He has said the attack changed his thinking about what he would say and now plans to stress "unity" in his speech.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
49 minutes ago

Republicans at RNC blame Biden for inflation. Economists say it's misleading

Speakers at the Republican National Convention this week have faulted the Biden administration for putting the nation at risk from threats that include criminals, illicit drugs -- and high prices.

Some economists who spoke to ABC News took issue with the blame placed on President Joe Biden as an overstatement of his role in the price spike.

"There's a long list of reasons for the high inflation. At the top of the list is the pandemic and the Russian war," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told ABC News.

Read more here.

-ABC News' Max Zahn

8 hour and 9 minutes ago

Vance shares faith journey at Faith and Freedom breakfast

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom breakfast Thursday morning, vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance shared his faith journey with the attendees, saying his faith was "shallow" when he was a child and evolved into more over time.

"I was raised, as I mentioned last night, by my mamaw who, despite the fact that she loved the F word, was a woman a very deep Christian faith. And you know, she was in some ways what you might call 'unchurched,'" Vance said.

"We went to church maybe once or twice a month, sometimes less, sometimes more. But she read the Bible every single day. She prayed every single day. She loved to watch Billy Graham whenever he was on the TV and that was really my introduction to the Christian faith," Vance continued.

US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance waves from stage during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 17, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

When Vance went on to higher education, he began calling himself an atheist. However, Vance said he decided to learn more about his Christian faith when he met his wife at Yale Law School, who does not share his faith.

"But to me, what really brought me back to Christ was finding a wife and falling in love and thinking about my thinking about what was required of me as a husband and as a father," Vance said.

"And the more that I thought about those deeper questions, the more that I thought that there was wisdom in the Christian faith that I had completely discarded and completely ignored but was most relevant to the questions that were presented in my life as a husband and father."

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

8 hour and 17 minutes ago

'Hillbilly Elegy' continues to climb Netflix's charts

Netflix's movie "Hillbilly Elegy," based on Sen. JD Vance's memoir, continues to climb the charts following Vance being named Donald Trump's running mate.

It's now ranked No. 2 on Netflix. On Wednesday, it was ranked No. 4; on Tuesday, it was ranked No. 6.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

8 hour and 29 minutes ago

In RNC keynote, Trump says he'll stress 'unity' after assassination attempt

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 17, 2024.
Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination Thursday night and deliver his first speech since Saturday's assassination attempt, capping off an ebullient Republican convention at a time of heightened political uncertainty -- and now he says he will push for a more unifying message.

Such a tone would mark a departure both for Trump individually and for American politics writ large, though operatives and conventiongoers alike predicted a more subdued speech focused on uniting the country, with the nation captivated by news of the attempt on the former president's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I think he's a changed man. Anytime you come within millimeters of your life, that has an effect," said Bryan Lanza, a former Trump campaign official who remains in touch with his current team. "I think, from his standpoint, he doesn't want to be a divisive figure. He wants to be a unifying figure at a time that the country is desperately seeking unity and needs unity."

Read more here.

-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler and Tal Axelrod