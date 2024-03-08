LIVE UPDATES
State of the Union live updates and analysis: Biden addressing the nation in prime time
The president will make the case for why he deserves a second term.
President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday night.
The speech will provide Biden one of his biggest audiences of the year as he makes his case for a second term and contrasts his vision of the country's future with Republicans ahead of what's expected to be a lengthy general election fight with former President Donald Trump.
ABC News will be live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which begins at 9 p.m. EST and is airing online and on network TV, with 538 providing analysis and a closer look at the polling and data behind the politicians.
Protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza gather outside Capitol
Protesters are staging a sit-in on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of Biden's speech in support of Palestinian civilians in Gaza suffering amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Biden has faced heavy criticism from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and many in the Arab American community over his response to the conflict. Many have called on him to more forcefully push for an immediate stop in all fighting as conditions worsen for civilians in the Gaza Strip. Cease-fire advocates have interrupted other Biden events in the past few months, including an abortion rights campaign rally back in January.
Biden in his speech is expected to announce an "emergency" military mission to construct a pier in the Mediterranean Sea on Gaza's coast to get humanitarian aid into the area, according to senior officials.
Meanwhile, family members of Americans who are being held by Hamas will be in the crowd as guests of Republican lawmakers.
Kate Cox speaks with ABC News before State of the Union
Kate Cox, the Texas woman who had to go to New Mexico for an abortion after her pregnancy could have threatened her life, explained how difficult her experience was to ABC News before attending the State of the Union as a guest of the president and First Lady Jill Biden.
Cox's fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a condition described as incompatible with life, but had to go to New Mexico for an abortion after a court ruled that the procedure would violate Texas' ban.
"It was really heartbreaking because we were so excited for our third baby. It's the hardest news I've ever received," Kate told ABC News' Rachel Scott.
"And it's hard to walk around pregnant with a belly, especially usually with my other two kids, when people ask you, you know, what do you do? What are you having? Do you have a name? Are you going to have a baby shower. It's really hard when you know, how do you explain that there's not going to be a baby, that she'll never survive?"
Santos arrives to Capitol for Biden's speech in surprise appearance
As he told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he would, disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos arrived to the House chamber on Thursday night about an hour before Biden's speech begins.
He was seen seated on the GOP side near the aisle -- his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker.
As a former member, Santos retains the privilege of accessing the House floor. He would need to be convicted of one of his criminal charges to be banned from the floor. He has pleaded not guilty.
Republicans spotlighting slain college student amid criticism of Biden's border policies
Republicans plan to keep an empty seat in memoriam of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed on the University of Georgia's Athens campus last month.
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., said he invited Riley's parents to be guests at the State of the Union though "they have chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter."
Biden's address comes hours after the House passed the Laken Riley Act, which would require detention of any unauthorized migrant who commits burglary or theft.
The suspect charged in Riley's killing, Jose Antonio Ibarra, unlawfully entered the U.S. near El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was paroled and released for further processing, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said following his arrest in Georgia.
ICE said that Ibarra was subsequently arrested by New York City police in 2023 and released before federal officials could ask for his detention. The NYPD has said there is no arrest on file.
The Laken Riley Act passed the House 251-170, with 37 Democrats voting for it. Some opposing it believe Republicans are using Riley's death for their own political gain to place blame on the Biden administration's border policies as polling shows immigration is a top issue for some voters.