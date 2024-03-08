State of the Union live updates and analysis: Biden addressing the nation in prime time

Kate Cox speaks with ABC News before State of the Union

Kate Cox, the Texas woman who had to go to New Mexico for an abortion after her pregnancy could have threatened her life, explained how difficult her experience was to ABC News before attending the State of the Union as a guest of the president and First Lady Jill Biden.

Cox's fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a condition described as incompatible with life, but had to go to New Mexico for an abortion after a court ruled that the procedure would violate Texas' ban.

"It was really heartbreaking because we were so excited for our third baby. It's the hardest news I've ever received," Kate told ABC News' Rachel Scott.

"And it's hard to walk around pregnant with a belly, especially usually with my other two kids, when people ask you, you know, what do you do? What are you having? Do you have a name? Are you going to have a baby shower. It's really hard when you know, how do you explain that there's not going to be a baby, that she'll never survive?"