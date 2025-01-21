Trump 2nd term live updates: More executive action plans for Day 2 amid Day 1 fallout

After being sworn in as the nation's 72nd secretary of state, Marco Rubio promised that every action taken by the department would be determined by the answer to three questions: "Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?"

Rubio gave remarks in Spanish as well, giving thanks to God, his family present and not present, including his parents, who he said came to the U.S. in 1956 -- and that the purpose of their lives was that their children could realize dreams not possible for them.

"It's an incredible honor to be the secretary of state of the most powerful, best country in the world," he continued in Spanish, giving thanks to Trump for the opportunity.

Rubio also echoed themes from Trump's inaugural address and reiterated the president's agenda.

"As far as the task ahead, President Trump was elected to keep promises. And he is going to keep those promises. And his primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. It will be furthering the national interest of this country," Rubio said.

