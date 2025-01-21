Trump 2nd term live updates: More executive action plans for Day 2 amid Day 1 fallout

'For us and the whole world, it is still the Gulf of Mexico': Mexican president
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's various decrees issued after the inauguration in a point-by-point statement.
Sheinbaum said Trump's decrees concerning the emergency zone of the southern border and the Migrant Protection Protocols were no different than the orders made during Trump's first term.
"We will always act in the defence of our independence, the defense of our fellow nationals living in the U.S. We act within the framework of our constitution and laws. We always act with a cool head," she said in her statement.
Sheinbaum however pushed back on Trump's decree to rename the Gulf of Mexico.
"For us and the whole world, it is still the Gulf of Mexico," she said.
-ABC News' Anne Laurent and Will Gretsky