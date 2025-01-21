Live

Trump 2nd term live updates: More executive action plans for Day 2 amid Day 1 fallout

The White House is touting a major Trump announcement on infrastructure.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, and Emily Chang
Last Updated: January 21, 2025, 10:46 AM EST

President Donald Trump kicked off his second term with a flurry of executive actions on immigration, Jan. 6, health policy and more.

More orders are expected Tuesday amid fallout from his first moves, including his issuing pardons for more than a thousand rioters convicted in connection with the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his effort to end birthright citizenship.

Meanwhile, lawmakers will continue to question and process the president's Cabinet picks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been sworn in as other nominees, including Elise Stefanik for ambassador to the United Nations, face confirmation hearings.

27 minutes ago

'For us and the whole world, it is still the Gulf of Mexico': Mexican president

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's various decrees issued after the inauguration in a point-by-point statement.

Sheinbaum said Trump's decrees concerning the emergency zone of the southern border and the Migrant Protection Protocols were no different than the orders made during Trump's first term.

"We will always act in the defence of our independence, the defense of our fellow nationals living in the U.S. We act within the framework of our constitution and laws. We always act with a cool head," she said in her statement.

Sheinbaum however pushed back on Trump's decree to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

"For us and the whole world, it is still the Gulf of Mexico," she said.

-ABC News' Anne Laurent and Will Gretsky

29 minutes ago

Rubio promises State Department will focus on making America 'stronger,' safer,' and 'more prosperous'

After being sworn in as the nation's 72nd secretary of state, Marco Rubio promised that every action taken by the department would be determined by the answer to three questions: "Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?"

Rubio gave remarks in Spanish as well, giving thanks to God, his family present and not present, including his parents, who he said came to the U.S. in 1956 -- and that the purpose of their lives was that their children could realize dreams not possible for them.

"It's an incredible honor to be the secretary of state of the most powerful, best country in the world," he continued in Spanish, giving thanks to Trump for the opportunity.

Rubio also echoed themes from Trump's inaugural address and reiterated the president's agenda.

"As far as the task ahead, President Trump was elected to keep promises. And he is going to keep those promises. And his primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. It will be furthering the national interest of this country," Rubio said.

- ABC News' Shannon Kingston

10 minutes ago

Elise Stefanik's confirmation hearing for UN ambassador begins

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee began its confirmation hearing for Trump's United Nations Ambassador nominee, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik, a Republican member of Congress from New York's 21st District, joined House leadership in May 2021, when she was elected as chair of the House Republican Conference.

She replaced former Rep. Liz Cheney in the role after Cheney was denounced by her party for her criticism of Trump in the wake of Jan. 6.

48 minutes ago

Confirmation hearing begins for Trump’s VA pick

Doug Collins, Trump’s choice to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, will face questions from lawmakers as his confirmation hearing gets underway.

Collins, a former congressman, is a Navy veteran who currently serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command.

Doug Collins, former Republican congressman from Georgia and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

He was the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, and had defended the president.