Live

Trump 2nd term live updates: Trump defends tariffs as 'greatest thing' US has done

He suggested that tariffs are beneficial for job creation in the United States.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: March 10, 2025, 6:38 AM EDT

A potential government shutdown looms on the horizon, as President Donald Trump's administration continues its efforts to recast the federal government.

House Republicans introduced a measure on Saturday that would extend government spending past Friday's deadline.

The White House was also preparing for a week of high-stakes international diplomacy, including U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, U.S.-facilitated Israel-Hamas talks in Qatar and ongoing trade tensions with Mexico, Canada and China.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
Mar 09, 2025, 9:06 PM EDT

Trump defends tariffs, declines to comment on Ukraine aid

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Air Force One while traveling back from Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington, D.C. where he defended tariffs -- saying they will be the "greatest thing we've ever done as a country."

"It's going to make our country rich again. We have many companies as you know, auto companies are opening up lands now. We've had four or five announced already, but many more are coming, and we're basically going to take back the money, a lot of the money that we've given away over many decades," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands by him aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, Mar. 9, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The president suggested that tariffs are beneficial for job creation and factory returns to the United States, citing the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's plans to invest $100 billion in new manufacturing plants.

Trump was also asked if he would resume aid to Ukraine if the minerals deal is signed, but he refrained from a definitive answer.

“Well, I think they will sign the minerals deal,” Trump said. “I want them to want peace.”

Trump claimed that Ukraine hasn’t shown that, and it’ll become evident over the next two or three days.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

Mar 09, 2025, 8:30 PM EDT

Health and Human Services employees offered $25K buyout

Health and Human Services employees were offered voluntary buyouts on Friday to resign from their jobs, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Nearly 80,000 federal workers, primarily civilian employees of HHS -- including those from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration -- received an offer for a "voluntary separation incentive payment" of up to $25,000 with a deadline to respond by March 14.

The offer follows a directive from President Donald Trump's administration that drastically reduced the size of the federal workforce. According to a memo issued by the Office of Personnel Management last month, all federal agencies are set to begin preparations for large-scale layoffs and restructuring by March 13.

-ABC News' Mark Abdelmalek and Kelsey Walsh

Mar 09, 2025, 1:23 PM EDT

Trump says he expects Zelenskyy to sign rare earth minerals deal

President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign the rare earth minerals deal with the United States.

"Yeah, I think so. I think it'll happen," Trump said in the interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Mar. 6, 2025.
Omar Havana/AP

Trump was pressed during the interview on whether he’s comfortable with the United States walking away from supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia and whether that would hurt Ukraine's chances of survival.

"Well, it may not survive anyway, but you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia," Trump replied.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

Related Topics