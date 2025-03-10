President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Air Force One while traveling back from Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington, D.C. where he defended tariffs -- saying they will be the "greatest thing we've ever done as a country."

"It's going to make our country rich again. We have many companies as you know, auto companies are opening up lands now. We've had four or five announced already, but many more are coming, and we're basically going to take back the money, a lot of the money that we've given away over many decades," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands by him aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, Mar. 9, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The president suggested that tariffs are beneficial for job creation and factory returns to the United States, citing the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's plans to invest $100 billion in new manufacturing plants.

Trump was also asked if he would resume aid to Ukraine if the minerals deal is signed, but he refrained from a definitive answer.

“Well, I think they will sign the minerals deal,” Trump said. “I want them to want peace.”

Trump claimed that Ukraine hasn’t shown that, and it’ll become evident over the next two or three days.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh