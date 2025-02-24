Trump 2nd term live updates: Showdown continues between Musk and federal agencies

Who is calling the shots: Elon Musk or federal agencies?

Federal workers who aren't closely tracking Elon Musk on social media may be completely unaware there's an ultimatum on the table.

While the administration did ask federal employees to list their accomplishments -- the email did not state that those who failed to respond by the deadline would be fired.

That threat only comes from Musk on social media.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

And he doubled down on Monday morning, writing: "Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere."

It raises the question: who is really calling the shots here? Elon Musk or the federal agencies telling their employees not to respond?

Are federal employees supposed to track Elon Musk on the social media platform he owns for guidance?

That's no easy task. For context, Musk posted more than 150 times on X this weekend alone.

Musk Monday morning is continuing to act as if he does have authority over the federal workforce, threatening employees with administrative leave if they do not return to work this week.

"Those who ignored President Trump's executive order to return to work have now received over a month's warning," Musk wrote this morning on X. "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave."

