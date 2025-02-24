Trump 2nd term live updates: Fired Joint Chiefs chairman posts farewell message

Fired Joint Chiefs chairman posts farewell message
Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, posted a farewell message saying it had been his "distinct honor" to serve as a member of the military body that advises the president.
"As Chairman, I focused on Warfighting, Modernization, and Trust," Brown said in a post on LinkedIn. "The Joint Force's commitment to our security has never been more critical. I'm confident you will continue to stand resolute in defense of our Nation."
President Donald Trump fired on Friday Brown and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's top admiral, marking the first time that two members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had been dismissed from their senior military roles.
-ABC News' Luis Martinez