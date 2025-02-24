Trump 2nd term live updates: Fired Joint Chiefs chairman posts farewell message

President Donald Trump named Dan Bongino as deputy FBI director on Sunday to serve under newly confirmed director Kash Patel.

Bongino, who left Fox News in 2023, hosts the popular right-wing and pro-Trump podcast called "The Dan Bongino Show," which ranks among Apple’s top 10 news podcasts.

Bongino is a former Secret Service agent who Trump eyed during the transition as a potential candidate for the director of the Secret Service before announcing his lead agent, Sean Curran, for the job.

Host Dan Bongino as US Open winner Gary Woodland visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The FBI's deputy director has always been someone from the bureau's own ranks, not a political appointment. It's the highest-ranking FBI job that does not need to be appointed by the president and does not require Senate confirmation.

Bongino has stoked conspiracy theories surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and has been one of the FBI's harshest critics over what he has characterized as its targeting of Trump and Republicans.

He was banned from YouTube in 2022 after posting misinformation about COVID-19.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin