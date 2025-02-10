Live

Trump 2nd term live updates: Trump to discuss steel and aluminum tariffs

Trump on Sunday said he would announce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: February 10, 2025, 5:23 AM EST

As President Donald Trump's second administration continued its effort to swiftly reshape the federal government, the president was expected early this week to discuss imposing 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

That duty would arrive amid a flurry of trade-related announcements that have applied pressure to some of America's biggest trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
2 hours and 54 minutes ago

Trump to discuss tariffs on steel, aluminum

President Donald Trump made brief remarks about steel and aluminum tariffs, saying he’d hold a meeting early this week.

"Tomorrow. We will have a meeting tomorrow," Trump said as he arrived at the White House early Monday.

In this file photo, rolled steel is seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, a city southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on June 15, 2011.
Lee Jae Won/Reuters

It was not immediately clear whether that meeting would take place on Monday or Tuesday.

-ABC News’ Alex Emerson

Feb 09, 2025, 10:37 PM EST

Court grants request to block 3 Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

A federal court on Sunday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from sending three Venezuelan detainees from being sent to a migrant holding facility at Guantanamo Bay, according to a report from AP News.

The three men had been accused of having connections to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, the report said. Texas Gov. Glenn Abbott designated the gang a foreign terror organization in September 2024.

The first flight carrying so-called high-threat migrants to the newly established migrant holding facility in Cuba arrived Feb. 4. All 10 people on the flight were also suspected members of Tren de Aragua, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

However, the Center for Constitutional Rights, which is representing the three men, said in a filing early Sunday that they "have a pending case before the court challenging their unlawfully prolonged detention" and asserted that they are "migrants who fled Venezuela seeking protection" in the United States.

The filing asked that the U.S. District Court of New Mexico block their transfer on the grounds that “the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction,” AP News said.

Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales granted the temporary order to prevent their relocation after a brief hearing on Sunday, according to the AP News article.

Trump said last month that the United States will work to prepare the naval base to hold 30,000 migrants awaiting processing to return to their home countries.

Feb 09, 2025, 10:37 PM EST

Trump instructs Treasury to stop producing pennies

President Donald Trump said Sunday night that he has instructed the Treasury Department to stop making new pennies.

"For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Feb 09, 2025, 8:06 PM EST

Trump signs executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico

During President Donald Trump's flight to New Orleans on Sunday to attend the 2025 Super Bowl, Air Force One flew over the Gulf of Mexico.

As the plane passed over the body of water, Trump signed an executive order renaming it the Gulf of America.

Trump said "no" when asked if he had talked with Mexico about the move in advance.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

