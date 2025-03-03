Trump 'only person' who can end Russia's war, Gabbard says
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is the "only person" who can end Russia's war in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only end the war if it's a "victory" for his country.
"President Trump recognizes the urgent need to end this war after three long bloody years and has proven that he is the only person that can do this," Gabbard said Sunday in an interview with Fox News.
She added that Zelenskyy has "different aims in mind."
"He has said that he wants to end this war but he will only accept an end apparently that leads to what he views as Ukraine's victory, even if it comes at an incredibly high cost of potentially World War III or even a nuclear war," Gabbard said.
Gabbard indicated that there would need to be "a rebuilding of any kind of interest in good faith negotiations," between Trump and Zelenskyy before they engage again in any future negotiations.
-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart