Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is the "only person" who can end Russia's war in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only end the war if it's a "victory" for his country.

"President Trump recognizes the urgent need to end this war after three long bloody years and has proven that he is the only person that can do this," Gabbard said Sunday in an interview with Fox News.

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on Feb. 28, 2025 in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She added that Zelenskyy has "different aims in mind."

"He has said that he wants to end this war but he will only accept an end apparently that leads to what he views as Ukraine's victory, even if it comes at an incredibly high cost of potentially World War III or even a nuclear war," Gabbard said.

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. Trump stopped to speak to the media about his contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gabbard indicated that there would need to be "a rebuilding of any kind of interest in good faith negotiations," between Trump and Zelenskyy before they engage again in any future negotiations.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart