Trump 2nd term live updates: President 'only person' who can end Ukraine war: Gabbard

President Zelenskyy would only end the war if it's a "victory," Gabbard said.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: March 3, 2025, 5:07 AM EST

President Donald Trump is scheduled on Tuesday to address a joint session of Congress, as his second administration moves to recast the federal government, implement "America First" policies and redefine U.S. support for Ukraine.

Trump's aides and Republican allies voiced support over the weekend for the president, following his charged Oval Office meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European leaders began work on Sunday on their own framework for peace.

The president is also expected on Tuesday to put in place paused tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with increased duties on goods from China.

1 hour and 50 minutes ago

Trump 'only person' who can end Russia's war, Gabbard says

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump is the "only person" who can end Russia's war in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only end the war if it's a "victory" for his country.

"President Trump recognizes the urgent need to end this war after three long bloody years and has proven that he is the only person that can do this," Gabbard said Sunday in an interview with Fox News.

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on Feb. 28, 2025 in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She added that Zelenskyy has "different aims in mind."

"He has said that he wants to end this war but he will only accept an end apparently that leads to what he views as Ukraine's victory, even if it comes at an incredibly high cost of potentially World War III or even a nuclear war," Gabbard said.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. Trump stopped to speak to the media about his contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gabbard indicated that there would need to be "a rebuilding of any kind of interest in good faith negotiations," between Trump and Zelenskyy before they engage again in any future negotiations.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Mar 02, 2025, 11:07 PM EST

White House excludes low-value shipments from looming Canada, Mexico tariffs

President Donald Trump amended two executive orders on Sunday to exclude low-value shipments from the tariffs that are set to go into effect on imports from Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.

The move could be a sign that the White House is serious about moving forward with the tariffs, which were originally paused for 30 days so the countries could negotiate with the White House.

The change impacts two executive orders that aimed to stem the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. It now exempts imports valued at less than $800 from Canada and Mexico -- until the infrastructure is in place to start taxing those goods.

The amendments say that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick can start applying tariffs to those imports once the system is in place.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart and Elizabeth Schulze

Mar 02, 2025, 5:58 PM EST

Intel community has concerns Russia, China could target fired employees

There are real concerns within the intelligence community that foreign adversaries -- including Russia and China -- could target the growing ranks of recently fired federal employees for recruitment.

Agency officials are discussing this and warning colleagues and staff, sources tell ABC News.

“It's not difficult for a foreign spy service to find a target for recruitment. They just simply have to go online and look at the postings of people who've recently been fired, who are angry and who are in need of money,” said John Cohen, former Department of Homeland Security acting undersecretary for intelligence and an ABC News contributor.

The agency seal on the floor of the lobby at the CIA, in Mclean, Va., Sept. 24, 2022.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“These large-scale layoffs and firing potentially could cause a counter-intelligence and security nightmare.”

Cohen added that if these types of large-scale layoffs were happening in Russia or China, the U.S. would also be working “aggressively” to identify individuals to recruit as intelligence assets.

The White House National Security Council did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

CNN reported earlier that foreign adversaries have recently directed their intelligence services to ramp up recruiting of fired federal employees who worked in national security, citing unnamed sources and a document produced by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. That document, according to CNN, said foreign intelligence officers were being directed to look for potential sources on LinkedIn, TikTok, RedNote and Reddit.

-ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Pete Madden, Kristen Red-Horse and Selina Wang

Mar 02, 2025, 5:59 PM EST

Kennedy stops short of calling for vaccines amid measles outbreak

In a new Fox News op-ed on Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the measles outbreak in Texas is "a call to action for all of us."

"As the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak," Kennedy wrote in the op-ed.

Kennedy said that 146 confirmed cases have been found in Texas since late January and that he has directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to support Texas health officials. He added that he spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and parents who lost children to measles "to offer consolation."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee, Jan. 29, 2025.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kennedy, who has a history of vaccine skepticism, stopped short of calling for vaccinations in the piece, but he did say that government should "make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them" and advised parents to talk to their health care providers about the MMR vaccine.

"All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons," Kennedy said in the op-ed.
-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

