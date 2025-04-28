Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump says he had 'positive talk' with Hegseth amid Signal fallout

"I think he's gonna get it together," Trump told the Atlantic.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: April 28, 2025, 4:54 PM EDT

As President Donald Trump's second term nears the 100-day mark, the president is scheduled on Monday to have lunch with Vice President JD Vance, and, shortly after, meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

The president is also expected on Monday to sign executive orders, which the White House indicates will focus on "restoring law and order and securing the homeland."

12 minutes ago

Thune backs Hegseth after reports of 2nd Signal chat

Senate Majority Leader John Thune maintained support for Pete Hegseth on Monday, even after reports surfaced during the Senate recess that the Defense secretary participated in a second Signal chat involving war plans in Yemen.

"I think the issue -- the Signal issue -- sounds like it's been addressed," Thune told reporters at the Capitol, opening the chamber floor for the first time after a two-week break.

The senator said Hegseth should refine the team surrounding him, but that he ultimately hopes for the Defense secretary's success.

"He's got to figure out -- get a team around him that he trusts and is comfortable with," Thune continued.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building, April 28, 2025 in Washington.
37 minutes ago

Trump appoints FEMA Review Council members

Trump announced in a social media post on Monday that he has appointed members of a bipartisan FEMA Review Council that he said will "work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers."

In addition to co-chairs Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, members of the council include Republican governors Gregg Abbott of Texas and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Tampa's Democratic Mayor Jane Castor, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Trump has in the past called FEMA a "very big disappointment" and floated "maybe getting rid" of it.

38 minutes ago

Johnson meets with Bessent, other administration officials in his office

After meeting with Trump at the White House, House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to convene a meeting in his office at the Capitol with top administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and leading congressional Republicans grappling over budget reconciliation.

Republicans have begun releasing legislative text to codify their lofty ambitions to cut at least $2 trillion from federal spending over the next decade, with six markups scheduled this week and additional hearings anticipated in the coming weeks as conservatives face the latest test of their narrow majority.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks to reporters just after House Republicans approved their budget framework that is central to President Donald Trump's agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, April 10, 2025.
Republicans are heading into a pivotal period in which they hope to sharply reshape federal spending to align with the president’s domestic agenda. The meeting with Trump was a chance for the president and speaker to huddle as Congress returns to Washington following a two-week legislative recess and the president approaches 100 days in office.

1 hour and 54 minutes ago

Trump discussing reconciliation bill with Speaker Johnson: Leavitt

At a briefing with influencers and new media, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that one of President Donald Trump's priorities is to pass reconciliation, and that the president is discussing the bill with House Speaker Mike Johnson in the Oval Office on Monday.

"It's a huge deal. We have to get it done. He's working closely with Congress. In fact, he's meeting with Speaker Johnson, I think, in a few minutes today, in the Oval Office, to discuss this very bill and measure," Leavitt said.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen.
She said they are "very confident" the package will "include more funding for border wall construction and mass deportations."

Trump also wants to see "tax cuts passed in this reconciliation package that includes no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security for our seniors," she added.

