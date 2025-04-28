Trump admin live updates: Trump says he had 'positive talk' with Hegseth amid Signal fallout

Senate Majority Leader John Thune maintained support for Pete Hegseth on Monday, even after reports surfaced during the Senate recess that the Defense secretary participated in a second Signal chat involving war plans in Yemen.

"I think the issue -- the Signal issue -- sounds like it's been addressed," Thune told reporters at the Capitol, opening the chamber floor for the first time after a two-week break.

The senator said Hegseth should refine the team surrounding him, but that he ultimately hopes for the Defense secretary's success.

"He's got to figure out -- get a team around him that he trusts and is comfortable with," Thune continued.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building, April 28, 2025 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

-ABC News' Isabella Murray