Border Czar Tom Homan is scheduled to speak at the White House on Monday.

Trump admin live updates: Border czar to brief on 'securing the border' at White House

President Donald Trump walks down the colonnade to the Oval Office after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2025.

As President Donald Trump's second term nears the 100-day mark, the president is scheduled on Monday to have lunch with Vice President JD Vance, and, shortly after, meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

The president is also expected on Monday to sign executive orders, which the White House indicates will focus on "restoring law and order and securing the homeland."