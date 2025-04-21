Live

Trump admin live updates: Lawmakers to travel to El Salvador amid deportation fight

Democrats are advocating for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and others.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: April 21, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, used a second group chat on the Signal messaging app to share details about an imminent U.S. strike against Houthis in Yemen in March, two sources familiar with the contents of the chat told ABC News.

Focus also continues on the legal battle regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant who was living in Maryland when he was wrongfully deported by the administration.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
42 minutes ago

Democrat lawmakers to travel to El Salvador amid deportation fight

Democratic lawmakers are traveling to El Salvador on Monday to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and other detainees who were deported to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center prison, or CECOT, in Tecoluca.

The group, which consists of Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., and Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., plans to meet with U.S. officials at the embassy and then engage with human rights groups while there.

"The Congressional members are in El Salvador to bring attention to President Trump’s illegal defiance of the binding and unanimous Supreme Court decision in Noem v. Abrego Garcia that demands the Administration facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return and due process in the United States," a press release about the visit said.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Apr 20, 2025, 10:35 PM EDT

Democrats react to Hegseth discussing Yemen strike in 2nd Signal chat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a second Signal chat to discuss last month's airstrikes in Yemen with his wife, brother and personal lawyer, sources told ABC News on Sunday.

In response, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois called for him to “resign in disgrace” in a statement on Sunday.

“How many times does Pete Hegseth need to leak classified intelligence before Donald Trump and Republicans understand that he isn’t only a f***ing liar, he is a threat to our national security?” Duckworth said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with El Salvador Defense Minister Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon in Washington, April 16, 2025.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also issued a statement on Sunday, saying that he has “grave concerns about Secretary Hegseth’s ability to maintain the trust and confidence of U.S. servicemembers and the Commander-in-Chief.”

Reed called on the Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General to include this incident in its ongoing investigation of Hegseth’s handling of classified information.

“If true, this incident is another troubling example of Secretary Hegseth’s reckless disregard for the laws and protocols that every other military servicemember is required to follow. He must immediately explain why he reportedly texted classified information that could endanger American servicemembers’ lives on a commercial app that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer,” Reed said.

-ABC News' Allison Pecorin

