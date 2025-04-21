Trump admin live updates: Lawmakers to travel to El Salvador amid deportation fight

Democratic lawmakers are traveling to El Salvador on Monday to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and other detainees who were deported to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center prison, or CECOT, in Tecoluca.

The group, which consists of Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., and Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., plans to meet with U.S. officials at the embassy and then engage with human rights groups while there.

"The Congressional members are in El Salvador to bring attention to President Trump’s illegal defiance of the binding and unanimous Supreme Court decision in Noem v. Abrego Garcia that demands the Administration facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return and due process in the United States," a press release about the visit said.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart