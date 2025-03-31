Trump admin live updates: Trump says automakers to 'make a lot of money' off tariffs

Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected the Wisconsin attorney general’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting he was hosting in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Musk urged the crowd to back conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, casting Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implying “the future of civilization” is at stake.

Musk claimed that if the liberal candidate won, the court would try to redraw the congressional districts in Wisconsin in favor of Democrats, which would stymie the White House’s agenda.

“The result of that could be that the House switches to a Democratic House. Yes, indeed. And then they will try to stop all of the government reforms that we are, we're doing, and we're getting done for you, the American people," he said.

Groups affiliated with Musk have invested almost $20 million in the race supporting Republican-backed candidate Brad Schimel, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice, while Musk has donated $2 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Musk also said at the event that his PAC is launching a "Block Captain" program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim, Will Steakin