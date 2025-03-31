Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump says automakers to 'make a lot of money' off tariffs

The president said tariffs will push companies to shift production to the U.S.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: March 31, 2025, 3:22 AM EDT

President Donald Trump did not rule out seeking a third term for president when asked by NBC on Sunday, saying, "There are methods which you could do it."

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said. He later told reporters on Air Force One, “I don’t want to talk about a third term right now ... No matter how you look at it, we got a long time to go."

Meanwhile, tariffs on imported autos are to go into effect on Wednesday. While economists predict Trump's tariffs will raise prices in the U.S., Trump told reporters Sunday that automakers "are going to make a lot of money," suggesting the measures would encourage companies "to build in the United States."

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
12:05 AM EDT

Musk hands out $1M checks, claims 'future of civilization' is at stake

Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected the Wisconsin attorney general’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

PHOTO: Elon Musk Holds Town Hall Ahead Hotly Contested Wisconsin State Supreme Court Election
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting he was hosting in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Musk urged the crowd to back conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, casting Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implying “the future of civilization” is at stake.

Musk claimed that if the liberal candidate won, the court would try to redraw the congressional districts in Wisconsin in favor of Democrats, which would stymie the White House’s agenda.

“The result of that could be that the House switches to a Democratic House. Yes, indeed. And then they will try to stop all of the government reforms that we are, we're doing, and we're getting done for you, the American people," he said.

Groups affiliated with Musk have invested almost $20 million in the race supporting Republican-backed candidate Brad Schimel, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice, while Musk has donated $2 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Musk also said at the event that his PAC is launching a "Block Captain" program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim, Will Steakin

Mar 30, 2025, 9:58 PM EDT

Trump says his team is 'taking bids' for TikTok as deadline looms

As the April 5 deadline that President Donald Trump set for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the United States nears -- the president said he has a team "essentially taking bids" for ownership of the app.

“There's tremendous interest in TikTok. The decision is going to be my decision. As you know, through Congress, they've given me the power to make the decision," Trump told reporters Sunday evening.

TikTok Inc. and ByteDance Ltd. filed a Petition for Review of the Constitutionality of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

"We have a great team of people taking, essentially taking bids. We have a lot of people that want to buy TikTok. We're dealing with China also on it, because they may have something to do with it, and we’ll see how that goes," he added.

This comes after Trump pushed back the initial January deadline for TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Mar 30, 2025, 9:42 PM EDT

Trump on auto tariffs: 'Automakers are going to make a lot of money'

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One before landing in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump addressed the sweeping auto tariffs set to take effect on April 3.

Trump continued to claim that automakers will make money despite economists saying the auto tariffs will do the opposite.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One before landing in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 28, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

"The automakers are going to make a lot of money. American automakers or international automakers, if you're talking about them, are going to build in the United States," Trump said.

"Outside of the United States, that's going to be up to them. I don't care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars," he added.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Mar 30, 2025, 1:37 PM EDT

Trump talks running for a 3rd term, despite term limit

Trump did not rule out seeking a third term for president, regardless of it going against the Constitutional two-term limit, telling NBC’s Kristen Welker on Sunday, “There are methods which you could do it."

NBC News asked Trump about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for office and then pass the role to Trump. The president responded by saying “that’s one” method.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said Sunday. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One before arriving at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 28, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.”

Trump has previously commented on running for a third term a few times, with Republicans viewing his comments as jokes or the president trolling his critics.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

