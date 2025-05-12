Trump admin live updates: 'Legal details' of Qatari jumbo jet gift being 'worked out,' White House says

'Legal details' of Qatari jet gift being 'worked out,' White House says

The White House is working on the "legal details" after the Qatari government offered to donate a luxury jumbo jet to the U.S. Department of Defense, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

"The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense, the legal details of that are still being worked out," Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 9, 2025. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

She added, "But, of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law. And we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency and we will continue to do that."

The Fox News anchor asked if the White House was worried that Qatar might want something in return.

"Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interest of the American public in mind," Leavitt said.

-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky