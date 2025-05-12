Live

Trump admin live updates: 'Legal details' of Qatari jumbo jet gift being 'worked out,' White House says

Qatar offered to donate a jet to the Trump administration, the White House said.

Kevin Shalvey
May 12, 2025

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to embark on an official visit to the Middle East, a major international trip during which he and his diplomats will continue pushing for peace between Russia and Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. and China issued a joint statement on Monday announcing an agreement to cut reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, a move that U.S. markets appeared to favor. Stock futures climbed on the news.

1 hour and 18 minutes ago

'Legal details' of Qatari jet gift being 'worked out,' White House says

The White House is working on the "legal details" after the Qatari government offered to donate a luxury jumbo jet to the U.S. Department of Defense, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

"The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense, the legal details of that are still being worked out," Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 9, 2025.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

She added, "But, of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law. And we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency and we will continue to do that."

The Fox News anchor asked if the White House was worried that Qatar might want something in return.

"Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interest of the American public in mind," Leavitt said.

-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky

2 hours and 30 minutes ago

Stock futures rise on US-China tariff pause

Dow futures climbed on Monday as the Trump administration and China jointly announced a pause in reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

Dow futures traded about up about 2.2% ahead of Wall Street's open on Monday. S&P futures climbed about 2.9% and NASDAQ futures were up about 3.8%.

Trader Thomas McCauley works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, May 9, 2025.
Richard Drew/AP

Stocks had taken a beating following President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day," his announcement of wide-reaching tariffs that wiped out trillions of dollars from the stock market, losses not seen since COVID.

Markets had been staging a recovery even before Monday's news, as Trump continued his retreat from the tariffs.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

The S&P has recovered all its losses from "Liberation Day," but the Dow remains about half a percentage point lower.

While stocks had massive losses there has also been a sharp rebound, at one point the S&P had its longest nine-day winning streak since 2004.

-ABC News' Zunaira Zaki

