Trump admin live updates: Melania Trump with president at 'Take it Down Act' signing

Trump awarded the first-ever Medal of Sacrifice for fallen law enforcement officers and first responders on Monday to three Florida deputies who were killed when they were struck by an SUV while working to restore one of their motorcycles on the shoulder of the road.

Cpl. Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Sheriff Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller Jr. from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were posthumously honored Monday at a ceremony in the Oval Office. Family members and law enforcement representing each of the victims accepted the awards on their behalf.

"In one way, it's very sad, but we properly respect the ones that have lost their lives today," Trump said. "We also remember three remarkable heroes who will become the medals' first-ever recipients. It's a big honor."

President Donald Trump presents a Medal of Sacrifice to Denise Waller in honor of her husband, Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller Jr., who died in the line of duty, alongside Waller's father Ralph E. Waller, during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, May 19, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Eric Trump, who the president said was heavily involved in making the medals become a reality, said the idea came to him while at a service for the officers.

"My father and I attended that funeral that day, and I can't tell you how moving that experience was. I can't tell you how moving that experience was. And one simple question was asked: Why is there no medal -- Medal of Valor or Medal of Sacrifice -- that commemorates law enforcement officers, first responders who have fallen in the line of duty?" Eric Trump said.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart