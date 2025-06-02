Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if courts rule against tariffs

Such a ruling would empower others to impose retaliatory tariffs, Trump said.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: June 2, 2025, 1:16 PM EDT

As President Donald Trump's second administration continues its efforts to impose tariffs and to negotiate new international trade deals, Trump is expected this week to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House adviser said Sunday

The White House's efforts to foster an agreement between Russia and Ukraine are also expected to continue this week, with a direct meeting expected on Monday in Turkey. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the war on Sunday.

39 minutes ago

Trump asks SCOTUS to lift block on mass firings, efforts to reorganize the federal government

In a now familiar plea, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift a district court's nationwide injunction against sweeping plans to reduce the federal workforce and overhaul federal agencies.

The lower court's order has effectively frozen efforts at 19 agencies and 11 Cabinet departments from implementing President Donald Trump's executive order to lay off tens of thousands of workers.

"The Constitution does not erect a presumption against presidential control of agency staffing, and the President does not need special permission from Congress to exercise core Article II powers," Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in a filing to the justices.

The case, from the Northern District of California, was brought by a group of federal employee unions, nonprofits and local governments, who alleged only Congress could lawfully reorganize the structure of federal bureaucracy. The high court has asked for a response from the plaintiffs by next Monday, June 9.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office at the White House on June 1, 2025 in Washington.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

-ABC News' Devin Dwyer

5:18 AM EDT

Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if court rules against tariffs

President Donald Trump said on social media that if the courts rule against his tariffs, it will empower other countries to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, leading to economic damage.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci/AP

Such a ruling "would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site. "This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!"

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh

Jun 01, 2025, 5:35 PM EDT

Ahead of Russia-Ukraine meeting, Rubio discusses talks with Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the war in Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Sunday, Russian state media Interfax reported.

"Lavrov and Rubio exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the call between the two leaders, Interfax reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Timco Mucunski, at the State Department in Washington, May 29, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Rubio also "expressed sincere condolences in connection with the victims among civilians as a result of explosions of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on June 1,” the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Interfax.

"On the Russian side, it was emphasized that the competent authorities are conducting the most thorough investigation, and the results will be published in the very near future. The perpetrators will definitely be identified and will inevitably suffer the deserved punishment," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the call came at Russia’s request and that Rubio “reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman

