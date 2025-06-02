Trump admin live updates: Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if courts rule against tariffs

Trump asks SCOTUS to lift block on mass firings, efforts to reorganize the federal government

In a now familiar plea, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift a district court's nationwide injunction against sweeping plans to reduce the federal workforce and overhaul federal agencies.

The lower court's order has effectively frozen efforts at 19 agencies and 11 Cabinet departments from implementing President Donald Trump's executive order to lay off tens of thousands of workers.

"The Constitution does not erect a presumption against presidential control of agency staffing, and the President does not need special permission from Congress to exercise core Article II powers," Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in a filing to the justices.

The case, from the Northern District of California, was brought by a group of federal employee unions, nonprofits and local governments, who alleged only Congress could lawfully reorganize the structure of federal bureaucracy. The high court has asked for a response from the plaintiffs by next Monday, June 9.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office at the White House on June 1, 2025 in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

-ABC News' Devin Dwyer