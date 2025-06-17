Trump admin live updates: At G7 in Canada, Trump and leaders to focus on conflict and trade

Trump displays trade deal with UK that’s ‘not much’ different than one in May

While standing next to Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom, Trump displayed a trade agreement signed with the U.K. He then accidentally dropped the document, blaming the wind, and misspoke, stating that the agreement was with the European Union.

The White House clarified that the agreement Trump showed was with the United Kingdom.

When asked what was different between the agreement and the one he signed with the U.K. in the Oval Office in May, the president said, “Not much.”

"We just signed a document. This is not -- sorry about that ..." Trump said as he dropped the document.

"A very important document," Starmer chimed in with laughter.

President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

"A little windy out here. We just signed it and it's done. And so, we have our trade agreement with the European Union, and it's a fair deal for both. It’ll produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income. And we have many, many other ones coming," Trump continued.

The White House provided additional details on steel and aluminum in the US-UK agreement, saying that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will determine a quota of products that can enter the U.S. without being subject to the 25% Section 232 tariff.

The President flattered Starmer, concluding the bilateral meeting with, “The prime minister's done a great job. I want to just tell that to the people of the United Kingdom, he's done a very, very good job."

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh