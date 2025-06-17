Trump admin live updates: At G7 in Canada, Trump and leaders to focus on conflict and trade

President Donald Trump on Monday held a bilateral meeting Canadian Prime Minster Mark Carney, who is hosting Trump and the other Group of Seven leaders in the Canadian Rockies for a two-day summit.
The summit comes amid rising international tensions, as Trump and other allies continue their quest for a peace accord between Russia and Ukraine -- and amid the deadly fighting between Israel and Iran.
Trump instructs national security team to be ready in Situation Room
President Donald Trump has instructed his national security team to be ready in the Situation Room as he travels back to the White House on Monday evening, after cutting short his trip to the G7 summit, two sources told ABC News.
Trump leaving G7 early, with White House citing Middle East situation
President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early, flying from Canada back to Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to the White House, which cited the situation in the Middle East.
Trump is leaving the summit after the dinner with the heads of state, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Trump is canceling bilateral meetings planned for Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The sudden change comes after the president posted a blunt message on social media earlier Monday, warning "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran."
Trump displays trade deal with UK that’s ‘not much’ different than one in May
While standing next to Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom, Trump displayed a trade agreement signed with the U.K. He then accidentally dropped the document, blaming the wind, and misspoke, stating that the agreement was with the European Union.
The White House clarified that the agreement Trump showed was with the United Kingdom.
When asked what was different between the agreement and the one he signed with the U.K. in the Oval Office in May, the president said, “Not much.”
"We just signed a document. This is not -- sorry about that ..." Trump said as he dropped the document.
"A very important document," Starmer chimed in with laughter.
"A little windy out here. We just signed it and it's done. And so, we have our trade agreement with the European Union, and it's a fair deal for both. It’ll produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income. And we have many, many other ones coming," Trump continued.
The White House provided additional details on steel and aluminum in the US-UK agreement, saying that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will determine a quota of products that can enter the U.S. without being subject to the 25% Section 232 tariff.
The President flattered Starmer, concluding the bilateral meeting with, “The prime minister's done a great job. I want to just tell that to the people of the United Kingdom, he's done a very, very good job."
Trump attends G7 opening session as leaders acknowledge global 'turning point'
President Donald Trump participated in the first G7 working session, seated around a large round table with other leaders, after taking part in a photo opportunity that served as the official welcome for the G7 leaders. The theme of the first session was "Global Economic Outlook."
Trump did not answer shouted questions from reporters at both events.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took the opportunity to deliver remarks that highlighted the G7's history of collaboration and described the current state of global affairs as a "turning point in history."
"We're meeting at one of those hinge moments, those turning points in history. The world is more divided and dangerous. Hostile states and terrorists expanded their capabilities in their reach, threatening global security and our local communities. Global commerce, energy systems, even intelligence, are all being rewired," Carney said.
"We will have open, frank discussions over the course of the next two days. We might not agree on absolutely every issue, but where we will cooperate, we will make an enormous difference, for citizens, and for the world and bring the next era of prosperity I hope to the benefit of those we serve," Carney continued.