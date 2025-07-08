Trump admin live updates: Trump Cabinet gathers at White House

President Donald Trump angrily pushed back on a reporter who asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about Jeffrey Epstein after a memo released this week found no evidence that the notorious deceased financier kept a "client list" of associates.

Before Bondi could respond, Trump interrupted.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" Trump asked. "This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking -- we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump then asked Bondi, "Do you want to waste the time, do you feel like answering?"

"I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems, like a desecration. But you go ahead," Trump continued.