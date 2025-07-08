Trump admin live updates: Trump Cabinet gathers at White House

Trump pushes back on Epstein questions during Cabinet meeting
President Donald Trump angrily pushed back on a reporter who asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about Jeffrey Epstein after a memo released this week found no evidence that the notorious deceased financier kept a "client list" of associates.
Before Bondi could respond, Trump interrupted.
"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" Trump asked. "This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking -- we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."
Trump then asked Bondi, "Do you want to waste the time, do you feel like answering?"
"I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems, like a desecration. But you go ahead," Trump continued.