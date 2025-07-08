Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump Cabinet gathers at White House

This is the sixth Cabinet meeting in Trump's second term.

ByKevin Shalvey and Alexandra Hutzler
Last Updated: July 8, 2025, 12:35 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is hosting a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House, the sixth of his second term.

As the administration continues its tariff negotiations with international trading partners, the president on Monday signed an executive order again extending the pause on many of those duties. The deadline was pushed back to Aug. 1, according to the White House.

Trump pushes back on Epstein questions during Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump angrily pushed back on a reporter who asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about Jeffrey Epstein after a memo released this week found no evidence that the notorious deceased financier kept a "client list" of associates.

Before Bondi could respond, Trump interrupted.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" Trump asked. "This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking -- we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump then asked Bondi, "Do you want to waste the time, do you feel like answering?"

"I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems, like a desecration. But you go ahead," Trump continued.

Bessent: $100B in tariff revenue so far, $300B expected by end of year

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, at President Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, was asked to discuss the impact of tariffs.

"We will have taken in about $100 billion in tariff income thus far this year," Bessent said. "And that's with the tariff -- the major tariff not having started until the second quarter. So we could expect that could be well over 300 billion by the end of the year. We don't agree with CBO scoring, but for those who do, the CBO scored tariff income over the next ten years at 2.8 trillion, which we think is probably low."

The news comes as Trump again delayed steep levies on dozens of countries that were set to take effect on Wednesday to August 1.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump announces tariff payment deadline, says there will be no extensions

President Donald Trump announced that tariffs will start being collected on Aug. 1.

In a new social media post, Trump indicated that Aug. 1 is the firm date and that there will be no extensions.

“TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025,” Trump wrote. "There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted.”

His social media post comes as the president indicated on Monday evening that the Aug. 1 deadline is flexible, offering a mixed message to his previous comments.

“No, I would say, firm but not 100% firm if they call up and they say, would like to do something, a different way, whether it be open to that. But essentially, that's the way it is right now,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump claimed all trade deals were “done."

President Donald Trump attends a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, July 7, 2025.
Al Drago/Pool/EPA/Shutterstock

“We've spoken to everybody we know ... I told you. We'll make some deals. But for the most part, we're going to send a letter,” Trump said.

He also signaled that the time for negotiations is over.

--ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

Trump to hold Cabinet meeting Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to hold a Cabinet meeting, according to the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

The meeting will be the president’s sixth of his second term.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

