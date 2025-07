NATO secretary-general to meet with Trump at White House

NATO secretary-general to meet with Trump at White House

President Donald Trump on Monday morning will welcome NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to the White House.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is seen through a trombone player during a ceremony to mark Germany's 70 years in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the Defence Ministry in Berlin, on July 9, 2025. John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images

The pair are scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting at 10 a.m., according to the White House.

Their discussion comes a day after Trump said the U.S. would provide more "sophisticated" equipment to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russian attacks.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie