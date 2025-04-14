Trump admin live updates: Trump to host Salvadoran president at White House

Trump says Salvadoran president 'doing a fantastic job' ahead of White House meeting
President Donald Trump is scheduled on Monday to host El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, for a bilateral meeting at the White House.
Trump early on Sunday told reporters he thought Bukele was doing a "fantastic job" and "taking care of a lot of problems that we have that we really wouldn't be able to take care of from a cost standpoint."
As the second Trump administration has cracked down on immigration, El Salvador has accepted into its custody hundreds of alleged gang members. Many are housed in the country's Terrorism Confinement Center, a maximum-security facility for El Salvador's most hardened criminals.
"We have some very bad people in that prison, people that should have never been allowed into our country, people that murder drug dealers, some of the worst people on Earth are in that prison and he's able to do that," Trump said on Sunday.
At least one man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported due to an "administrative error" and is being held at that notorious prison.