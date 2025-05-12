Trump admin live updates: US stock futures rise on US-China tariff pause

Stock futures rise on US-China tariff pause
Dow futures climbed on Monday as the Trump administration and China jointly announced a pause in reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.
Dow futures traded about up about 2.2% ahead of Wall Street's open on Monday. S&P futures climbed about 2.9% and NASDAQ futures were up about 3.8%.
Stocks had taken a beating following President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day," his announcement of wide-reaching tariffs that wiped out trillions of dollars from the stock market, losses not seen since COVID.
Markets had been staging a recovery even before Monday's news, as Trump continued his retreat from the tariffs.
The S&P has recovered all its losses from "Liberation Day," but the Dow remains about half a percentage point lower.
While stocks had massive losses there has also been a sharp rebound, at one point the S&P had its longest nine-day winning streak since 2004.
