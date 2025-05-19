Trump admin live updates: Vance and Rubio meet with Pope Leo XIV

President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin at around 10 a.m. ET on Monday, as the White House continues its push for an end to Moscow's 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine after last week's peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

"The subjects of the call will be, stopping the 'bloodbath' that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade," Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social website on Saturday.

This combination photo shows President Donald Trump on May 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on May 10, 2025. AP

"I will then be speaking to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and then, with President Zelenskyy, various members of NATO," Trump added.

Renewed direct contact with Putin -- the last publicly known direct phone call between the two presidents took place in February -- comes after Trump's hopes for peace talks progress in Istanbul were scuppered, Putin having declined to attend despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to do so.

President Donald Trump walks after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2025, following a trip to the Middle East. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Istanbul talks were the first known meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv since spring 2022, when the Turkish city hosted the final round of unsuccessful peace negotiations to end Russia's unfolding invasion.

Once it became clear Putin would not attend, Trump told reporters of the peace effort, "Nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together, okay?"

-ABC News' David Brennan