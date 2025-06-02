Trump admin live updates: Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if courts rule against tariffs

Such a ruling would empower others to impose retaliatory tariffs, Trump said.

The White House, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Trump National Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

As President Donald Trump's second administration continues its efforts to impose tariffs and to negotiate new international trade deals, Trump is expected this week to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House adviser said Sunday

The White House's efforts to foster an agreement between Russia and Ukraine are also expected to continue this week, with a direct meeting expected on Monday in Turkey. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the war on Sunday.