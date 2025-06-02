Trump admin live updates: Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if courts rule against tariffs

As President Donald Trump's second administration continues its efforts to impose tariffs and to negotiate new international trade deals, Trump is expected this week to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House adviser said Sunday
The White House's efforts to foster an agreement between Russia and Ukraine are also expected to continue this week, with a direct meeting expected on Monday in Turkey. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the war on Sunday.
Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if court rules against tariffs
President Donald Trump said on social media that if the courts rule against his tariffs, it will empower other countries to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, leading to economic damage.
Such a ruling "would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site. "This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!"
-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh
Jun 01, 2025, 5:35 PM EDT
Ahead of Russia-Ukraine meeting, Rubio discusses talks with Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the war in Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Sunday, Russian state media Interfax reported.
"Lavrov and Rubio exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the call between the two leaders, Interfax reported.
Rubio also "expressed sincere condolences in connection with the victims among civilians as a result of explosions of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on June 1,” the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Interfax.
"On the Russian side, it was emphasized that the competent authorities are conducting the most thorough investigation, and the results will be published in the very near future. The perpetrators will definitely be identified and will inevitably suffer the deserved punishment," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the call came at Russia’s request and that Rubio “reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”