Trump admin live updates: At G7 in Canada, Trump and leaders to focus on conflict and trade

President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Canada for a Group of Seven summit, where international leaders are expected to focus on trade, energy and the resolution of conflicts, including Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit. Gerald Herbert/AP

Trump is scheduled on Monday morning to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, who held their first in-person meeting at the White House last month.

Trump, Carney and other leaders -- from Italy, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom -- are then scheduled to hold several sessions, which will stretch into the evening in Kananaskis, a district in the Canadian Rockies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is also expected to attend the two-day summit.