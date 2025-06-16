Live

Trump admin live updates: At G7 in Canada, Trump and leaders to focus on conflict and trade

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is also expected to attend the two-day summit.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: June 16, 2025, 4:59 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minster Mark Carney, who is hosting Trump and the other Group of Seven leaders in the Canadian Rockies for a two-day summit.

The summit comes amid rising international tensions, as Trump and other allies continue their quest for a peace accord between Russia and Ukraine -- and amid the deadly fighting between Israel and Iran.

Latest headlines:

2 hours and 13 minutes ago

Trump arrives at G7 summit in Canada

President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Canada for a Group of Seven summit, where international leaders are expected to focus on trade, energy and the resolution of conflicts, including Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit.
Gerald Herbert/AP

Trump is scheduled on Monday morning to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, who held their first in-person meeting at the White House last month.

Trump, Carney and other leaders -- from Italy, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom -- are then scheduled to hold several sessions, which will stretch into the evening in Kananaskis, a district in the Canadian Rockies.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is also expected to attend the two-day summit.

