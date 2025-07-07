Trump admin live updates: Trump and Netanyahu to discuss Hamas, Iran during White House visit

Trump to host Netanyahu for Monday state dinner
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took off late on Sunday for Washington, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to host him Monday for a state dinner.
The pair are expected to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict, including the future of Tehran's nuclear program, along with the potential for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to Netanyahu’s office.
Netanyahu in a statement said he would also thank Trump for Washington’s "very powerful" involvement with Israel, including Trump’s decision to join in strikes on Iran last month.
"We have never had such a friend in the White House," Netanyahu said. "Our joint involvement brought a great victory over our mutual enemy -- Iran."
Netanyahu will also use the visit, which will be his third since Trump took office in January, to meet with members of Congress and administration officials, according to his office.