Trump admin live updates: Trump and Netanyahu to discuss Hamas, Iran during White House visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took off late on Sunday for Washington, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to host him Monday for a state dinner.

The pair are expected to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict, including the future of Tehran's nuclear program, along with the potential for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to Netanyahu’s office.

In this file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Netanyahu in a statement said he would also thank Trump for Washington’s "very powerful" involvement with Israel, including Trump’s decision to join in strikes on Iran last month.

"We have never had such a friend in the White House," Netanyahu said. "Our joint involvement brought a great victory over our mutual enemy -- Iran."

Netanyahu will also use the visit, which will be his third since Trump took office in January, to meet with members of Congress and administration officials, according to his office.