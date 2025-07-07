Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump and Netanyahu to discuss Hamas, Iran during White House visit

The visit will mark the foreign leader's third White House trip since January.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: July 7, 2025, 4:21 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is scheduled on Monday to welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to the White House for a state dinner.

The administration is also this week expected to continue tariff negotiations with international trading partners, some of which are scheduled on Monday to receive letters from the administration detailing potential terms, according to Trump.

1 hour and 11 minutes ago

Trump to host Netanyahu for Monday state dinner

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took off late on Sunday for Washington, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to host him Monday for a state dinner.

The pair are expected to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict, including the future of Tehran's nuclear program, along with the potential for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to Netanyahu’s office.

In this file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2025.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Netanyahu in a statement said he would also thank Trump for Washington’s "very powerful" involvement with Israel, including Trump’s decision to join in strikes on Iran last month.

"We have never had such a friend in the White House," Netanyahu said. "Our joint involvement brought a great victory over our mutual enemy -- Iran."

Netanyahu will also use the visit, which will be his third since Trump took office in January, to meet with members of Congress and administration officials, according to his office.

