The president does not have other events on his public schedule on Monday.

A general view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade returns following a trip to Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2025,

President Donald Trump is scheduled on Monday to host Vice President JD Vance for lunch at the White House.

The president also continues to face backlash from his MAGA supporters over his administration's handling of files related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.