Trump admin live updates: President to announce 'Trump savings accounts' for parents, guardians

Hegseth to testify on Capitol Hill multiple times this week
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will testify three times on Capitol Hill this week, beginning with his first hearing on Tuesday.
This will be the first time Hegseth sits down to be questioned publicly before Congressional committees since his tumultuous confirmation hearing on Jan. 14.
Hegseth will be on Capitol Hill to discuss the Dept. of Defense's budget as part of the annual appropriations process.
However, lawmakers will surely take the opportunity to question Hegseth on a number of topics, including the ongoing immigration-related protests in Los Angeles and the National Guard deployment, the Qatari plane and his participation in the so-called Signal-Gate scandal.
Hegseth will testify alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John 'Razin' Caine. Caine replaced Gen. CQ Brown after the latter was fired by President Trump in February.
