Trump inauguration live updates: Will call for 'revolution of common sense' in speech

A preview of Trump's inaugural address
Excerpts of Trump's inaugural address, obtained by ABC News, show Trump will call for a "revolution of common sense."
"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country," he will say.
Trump will also hint at the sweeping executive action he will take, with as many as 200 orders prepared for Day 1.
"Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders," he'll say. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."
"My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization."