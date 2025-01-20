Trump inauguration live updates: Trump brings in record $250 million in fundraising

President-elect Donald Trump is marking his return to the White House with a record-breaking fundraising total of $250 million for his inaugural efforts, sources familiar with Trump's fundraising told ABC News.

This total includes the official Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee as well as Trump's other big fundraising vehicles that have been putting together his inaugural festivities this weekend, surpassing his first inaugural fundraising total of $107 million.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

As ABC News has reported, Trump's second inauguration has had notable support from numerous tech giants openly celebrating his return to the White House, with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Shou Chew and Jeff Bezos initially expected to be given prime seats at the inauguration.

Major inaugural tech donations include $1 million each from Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Uber. For Meta, in particular, this is the first time they've donated to a presidential inauguration, while Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have contributed to past presidential inaugurations.

President-elect Donald Trump with businessman Elon Musk on stage during a rally in Washington, Jan. 19, 2025. Will Oliver/epa-efe/shutterstock/WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump's inaugural committee has also received major donations from the cryptocurrency industry, including $5 million from Ripple, $2 million from Robinhood, and $1 million from Coinbase, sources told ABC News. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty met with Trump earlier this month, they posted on social media.

Other major corporations that have donated historically donated to presidential inaugurations have also donated this time as well, including Bank of America and Boeing.

-ABC News' Soorin Kim