Trump inauguration live updates: Trump brings in record $250 million in fundraising

Trump's second inauguration has had notable support from numerous tech giants.

ByIvan Pereira, Nadine El-Bawab, Stacey Dec, and Rachel Scott
Last Updated: January 20, 2025, 12:25 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and then held a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington on Sunday ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremony.

Trump's inauguration has been moved indoors because of frigid temperatures expected in the nation's capital on Monday. Trump said he'll be sworn in and deliver his inauguration address inside the Capitol Rotunda.

2 hours and 42 minutes ago

Trump brings in record-breaking $250 million for inaugural fundraising

President-elect Donald Trump is marking his return to the White House with a record-breaking fundraising total of $250 million for his inaugural efforts, sources familiar with Trump's fundraising told ABC News.

This total includes the official Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee as well as Trump's other big fundraising vehicles that have been putting together his inaugural festivities this weekend, surpassing his first inaugural fundraising total of $107 million.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

As ABC News has reported, Trump's second inauguration has had notable support from numerous tech giants openly celebrating his return to the White House, with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Shou Chew and Jeff Bezos initially expected to be given prime seats at the inauguration.

Major inaugural tech donations include $1 million each from Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Uber. For Meta, in particular, this is the first time they've donated to a presidential inauguration, while Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have contributed to past presidential inaugurations.

President-elect Donald Trump with businessman Elon Musk on stage during a rally in Washington, Jan. 19, 2025.
Will Oliver/epa-efe/shutterstock/WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump's inaugural committee has also received major donations from the cryptocurrency industry, including $5 million from Ripple, $2 million from Robinhood, and $1 million from Coinbase, sources told ABC News. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty met with Trump earlier this month, they posted on social media.

Other major corporations that have donated historically donated to presidential inaugurations have also donated this time as well, including Bank of America and Boeing.

-ABC News' Soorin Kim

Jan 19, 2025, 11:05 PM EST

Chinese VP meets with Vance and Musk ahead of inauguration

China's Vice President Han Zheng had meetings on Sunday with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration on Monday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The meetings came after President-elect Donald Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the ceremony, but the Chinese leader sent Han in his place.

"Han Zheng first delivered President Xi Jinping's greetings to Trump's election as president and congratulated Vance on his election," Xinhua reported.

During his meeting with Musk, Han reportedly "welcomed Tesla and other U.S. companies to seize opportunities, share in the benefits of China's development, and make new and greater contributions" to trade relations between the two nations, according to Xinhua.

-ABC News' Karson Yiu

Jan 19, 2025, 6:03 PM EST

Supporters have high hopes for second Trump term

Trump’s supporters traveled from across the country to celebrate his victory Sunday, waiting for hours in the rain and cold to enter the Capital One Arena in Washington. But tonight, Trump is not rallying on the campaign trail -- he’s facing supporters who have high expectations for what he’ll accomplish.

Supporters here tell us they expect Trump to quickly bring down the cost of goods, close the border, and end the wars overseas.

Darrin Cummings, a 19-year-old, said he traveled to D.C. to witness the “greatest comeback in American history,” saying his top priority is for Trump to end the war in Ukraine.

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather outside Capital One Arena, for a rally a day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

A group of women who traveled from North Carolina said they have “very high expectations” that Trump will return their lives to how they remember things were four years ago: cheaper and more peaceful.

A crowd of Trump fans even traveled from Canada, telling me they are hopeful that Trump can also “make Canada great again.”

Trump will now have to deal with the day-to-day burden of delivering on promises, while also responding to crises at home and around the world.

-ABC News’ Selina Wang

Jan 19, 2025, 5:32 PM EST

Trump greeted by roaring rally crowd

At an inauguration eve rally, Trump promised drastic changes over the next four years.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” he told an estimated 20,000 people at his Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington.

In his speech, Trump touched on many of the issues that he campaigned on.

President-Elect Donald Trump walks on stage at his victory rally, Jan. 19, 2025 in Washington.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“We're going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington, a failed administration. We're not going to take it anymore,” he said. “We're going to stop the invasion of our borders. We're going to reclaim our wealth. We're going to unlock the liquid gold that's right under our feet. Liquid gold. We're going to bring back law and order to our cities. We're going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left woke ideologies the hell out of our military and out of our government.”

