Trump 2nd term live updates: Musk 'in the process' of 'shutting down' USAID, he says

Musk 'in the process' of 'shutting down' USAID, he says

Elon Musk said he was "in the process" of “shutting down” the The “U.S. Agency for International Development and claimed he had briefed President Donald Trump on his efforts, which he said Trump supports.

Speaking on an audio stream described as the first “Dogecast” podcast, Musk said USAID was “hopeless” based on his team’s findings.

Musk was joined by former DOGE chair Vivek Ramaswamy and Sens. Joni Ernst and Mike Lee on the Spaces event, which was hosted on Musk’s X social media platform and which drew around 90,000 listeners over the hour-long stream.

A view of the USAID building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2025. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

"The reason for that, as opposed to simply trying to do some minor house cleaning, is that as we dug into USAID, it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms," Musk said

Musk said he has been briefing Trump on his efforts and that Trump supports "shutting it down."

"None of this could be done without the full support of the president,” Musk said. “And with regard to the USAID stuff, I went over it with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down. I want to be clear. I actually checked with him a few times, 'Are you sure?' Like, yes, so we are shutting it down."

-ABC News’ Will Steakin