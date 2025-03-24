NAACP, NEA and others to sue Trump over efforts to dismantle Department of Education

A coalition including the NAACP and the National Education Association, the largest union representing public education professionals, is expected to file suit Monday against the Trump administration over the steps it's taken to dismantle the Department of Education.

Trump signed on Thursday an executive order that aims to gut the department, a promise he made repeatedly on the campaign trail. The order describes the department as supporting an "unaccountable bureaucracy" that has "plainly failed our children, our teachers, and our families."

The following day, Trump announced two key functions of the Department of Education would be moved to new departments. The Small Business Administration will take on student loans, and the Department of Health and Human Services will take on special needs and nutrition efforts.

The coalition, which collectively represents millions of teachers, students and others, are expected to argue in their suit that the administration's actions amount to "a de facto dismantling of the Department by executive fiat."

Dismantling the department would put at risk "millions of vulnerable students, including those from low-income families, English learners, homeless students, rural students and others who depend on Department support," the coalition said. More than 400,000 jobs would be put at risk, they added.

"Nothing is more important than the success of students. America's educators and parents won't be silent as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Linda McMahon try to steal opportunities from our students, our families, and our communities to pay for tax cuts for billionaires," NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

