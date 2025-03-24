Live

Trump administration live updates: NAACP, NEA to sue over Department of Education

Trump signed on Thursday an executive order that aims to gut the department.

Last Updated: March 24, 2025, 7:01 AM EDT

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to gut the Department of Education, a promise he made repeatedly on the campaign trail.

U.S. diplomats are also meeting on Monday in Saudi Arabia with their Russian counterparts, as Trump's White House continues its push for a potential ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine.

11 minutes ago

NAACP, NEA and others to sue Trump over efforts to dismantle Department of Education

A coalition including the NAACP and the National Education Association, the largest union representing public education professionals, is expected to file suit Monday against the Trump administration over the steps it's taken to dismantle the Department of Education.

Trump signed on Thursday an executive order that aims to gut the department, a promise he made repeatedly on the campaign trail. The order describes the department as supporting an "unaccountable bureaucracy" that has "plainly failed our children, our teachers, and our families."

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order alongside Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Ben Curtis/AP

The following day, Trump announced two key functions of the Department of Education would be moved to new departments. The Small Business Administration will take on student loans, and the Department of Health and Human Services will take on special needs and nutrition efforts.

The coalition, which collectively represents millions of teachers, students and others, are expected to argue in their suit that the administration's actions amount to "a de facto dismantling of the Department by executive fiat."

A demonstrator attends a Defend Our Schools rally to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to shut down the U.S.Department of Education outside its building in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025.
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Dismantling the department would put at risk "millions of vulnerable students, including those from low-income families, English learners, homeless students, rural students and others who depend on Department support," the coalition said. More than 400,000 jobs would be put at risk, they added.

"Nothing is more important than the success of students. America's educators and parents won't be silent as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Linda McMahon try to steal opportunities from our students, our families, and our communities to pay for tax cuts for billionaires," NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

-ABC News' Averi Harper

Mar 23, 2025, 9:40 PM EDT

Trump asks for 'distorted' painting of himself be removed from Colorado State Capitol

President Donald Trump is calling for what he says is a "distorted" painting of himself to be taken down from the Colorado State Capitol.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked the artist of the painting, claiming "she must have lost her talent as she got older" and that people from Colorado have complained about the work.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump said.

He claimed the same artist did a portrait of former President Barack Obama where "he looks wonderful."

Trump called for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to have the piece removed.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Mar 23, 2025, 4:12 PM EDT

Schumer says he’s not stepping down amid calls for new leadership

Amid calls for him to step down as Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he would not and defended his decision to support the continuing resolution to fund the government.

“The CR was certainly bad, you know, the continuing resolution. But a shutdown would be 15 or 20 times worse,” Schumer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Under a shutdown, the Executive Branch has sole power to determine what is, quote, "essential." And they can determine without any court supervision. The courts have ruled it's solely up to the executive what to shut down. With Musk, and DOGE, and Trump, and this guy [Office of Management and Budget Director Russell] Vought, as the head of OMB, they would eviscerate the federal government.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves the Democratic caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol, Mar. 13, 2025 in Washington.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

In an interview with co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC News’ “This Week,” independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said he’s been disappointed with Democrats’ response to Trump’s second term. But he said the issue goes beyond Schumer.

“There's been nobody more critical of Chuck Schumer than I have been, and not just on this thing. But the bottom line is not just Chuck Schumer, it's not just Chuck Schumer. It is, you got a Democratic Party in general that is dominated by billionaires, just as the Republican Party is that is operates under the leadership of a bunch of inside developments, very well paid, who are way out of touch with the 32,000 people who are here today,” he said from Denver at a stop on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour on Saturday.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna would not say if he would encourage Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge Schumer for reelection in three years, but said there are others in the party who have to encourage her to do so.

“Well, that's really her decision. I will say that there were a lot of people at the Democratic retreat who had encouraged her,” Khanna said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But here's what I will say: the American people are fed up with the old guard. There needs to be a renewal. You know, in Silicon Valley, when a company isn't doing well, you don't keep the same team, and I think there's going to be a new generation in this country. They want to see a more compelling economic message.”

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

