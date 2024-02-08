Live updates: Supreme Court hears historic Trump 14th Amendment case

The case could have major ramifications for the 2024 election.

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up a historic case challenging Donald Trump's ability to hold office again over his role in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is asking the justices to overturn an unprecedented Colorado Supreme Court decision deeming him ineligible to appear on the state's GOP primary ballot because, it said, he "engaged in insurrection." Trump has long denied any wrongdoing.

The legal battle centers on a previously obscure provision of the Constitution's 14th Amendment -- Section 3 -- ratified shortly after the Civil War.