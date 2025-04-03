'Donald Trump has single-handedly created a financial forest fire,' Schumer says

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump's tariffs in a floor speech on Thursday.

"Yesterday, Donald Trump made one of the dumbest decisions he has ever made as president, and that's saying something," he said. "Donald Trump has single-handedly created a financial forest fire."

Schumer then called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to call the House back into session to take up the Senate-passed resolution that would revoke the tariffs on Canada.

Johnson was on hand during Wednesday's tariff announcement at the White House and praised the move.

House leadership is not expected to take up that resolution and the chamber is not expected to return until next week.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer prepares to speak reporters following the Democrats' weekly luncheon in the Capitol in Washington, Mar. 25 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

-ABC News' Mariam Khan