The bill would require Congress to approve all tariffs within 60 days.

Charles Grassley speaks during a Senate Committee on Finance confirmation hearing of Michael Faulkender, nominee to be Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury on Capitol Hill on March 6, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Fallout continues after President Donald Trump's unveiling of severe tariffs against virtually all U.S. trading partners.

Markets slumped in the United States on Thursday and business are already bracing for impact. Overseas, foreign allies and enemies are weighing their options and threatening retaliation.

The White House, though, said Trump is standing firm on the policy, telling world leaders this is not a negotiation and urging Wall Street to trust the president's plan.