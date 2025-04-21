Trump tariffs live updates: Stocks fall as Trump calls Fed chair to lower rates 'now'

Trump claimed there is virtually no inflation.

ByWilliam Mansell
Last Updated: April 21, 2025, 11:33 AM EDT

The stock market continues its downward slide as the world reacts to the tariff policies of President Donald Trump.

The president's criticisms of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also continued Monday as Trump said he should lower interest rates. Last week, Trump said Powell's "termination cannot come fast enough."

Meanwhile, a recent CNBC poll found that a small majority of American adults, 57%, disapprove of his tariff policy and 60% disapprove of his handling of inflation and the cost of living.

2 hours and 10 minutes ago

Stocks fall as Trump continues attacks on Fed Chair Powell

Stocks were already headed for a lower open on Monday, but lost more ground following President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow is down more than 800 points. The S&P is down more than 2% and the NASDAQ is down nearly 3%.

Stocks are lower, but the price of treasuries and value of the dollar, which normally rise in times of market turmoil, are also lower.

"'Preemptive Cuts'" in Interest Rates are being called for by many," Trump wrote Monday. "With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden's egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other 'things' trending down, there is virtually No Inflation."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking to the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Vincent Alban/Getty Images

"With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW," Trump continued. "Europe has already "lowered" seven times. Powell has always been 'To Late.'"

--ABC News' Zunaira Zaki

Sponsored Content by Taboola