Louisiana primary results

Louisiana holds its Democratic and Republican primaries on July 11, after the contests were postponed from April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While both primaries are settled, 54 delegates are at stake for Democrats and 46 delegates for Republicans.

State significance

Louisiana is one of the last states to vote in the presidential primary contests, after the coronavirus shuffled the entire primary calendar shortly after Super Tuesday. On Saturday, the election will look significantly different. The state's Republican secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin, and Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, expanded absentee voting for the election, allowing voters to cite exposure to the coronavirus as an excuse to cast a mail-in ballot, since the state is among a handful that requires an excuse.

Since 2000, Louisiana has been a solidly Republican state in general elections, despite the fact that its biggest population center, New Orleans, has a large number of Democratic voters. In 2016, Donald Trump carried the state by nearly 20 points over Hillary Clinton.