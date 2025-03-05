Mayors from 'sanctuary cities' testify before Congress

The mayors are defending their actions on immigration enforcement.

(L-R) New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Michael Johnston, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are sworn in during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing titled "A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 5, 2025.

The Mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City are testifying on Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee during a blockbuster hearing on sanctuary cities.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are all set to defend their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee have already warned they won't be holding back.

"The mayors here today each lead so-called 'sanctuary cities,' and let's be clear, these policies only create sanctuary for criminals," Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said in his opening remarks.

"Today, mayors Wu, Johnson, Johnston and Adams will be publicly accountable for their failure to follow the law and protect the American people."

(L-R) New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Michael Johnston, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are sworn in during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing titled "A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 5, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sanctuary cities often have limited cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which enforces U.S. immigration laws around the country. Sanctuary cities often have policies that are welcoming to illegal immigrants.

Wednesday's committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump's administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats "border czar" Tom Homan has issued toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

On Tuesday, Bondi said efforts to crack down on immigration enforcement would increase in Boston, citing a lack of effort from Wu to prosecute undocumented immigrants.

"As a result of the Mayor's decision to side with public safety threats over law-abiding citizens, DOJ will have no choice but to increase efforts in the city of Boston. Criminals will be prosecuted, illegal aliens will be arrested, and justice will be served," Bondi posted on X.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

"Republicans have hauled before us the mayors of four major American cities to frame them as lawless, because those cities have some limits on how intrusively and aggressively their own officials can conduct federal immigration operations and responsibilities," Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

"Let's be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe."