Melania Trump releases audiobook of memoir created with artificial intelligence

First lady Melania Trump is getting an assist from artificial intelligence for an audiobook version of her memoir that was created entirely with AI and audio technology.

She called it "the future of publishing" in her announcement on Thursday.

"A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING," she said in a post on X. "I am honored to bring you Melania -- The AI Audiobook -- narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. Let the future of publishing begin."

The narrator of “Melania: The Audiobook” is an AI-generated replica of the first lady’s voice, according to her website, and it was created by ElevenLabs “under Mrs. Trump’s direction and supervision.”

"My story. My perspective. The truth," the narrator says in a promotional clip posted by the first lady on X.

First Lady Melania Trump attends a bill signing ceremony for the "Take It Down Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

An English version is available now for $25 and multiple foreign language versions will be released at a later date.

The AI audiobook runs for 7 hours and 1 minute.

Her coffee-table memoir was released about a month prior to Election Day in 2024. It garnered attention when she articulated her support for abortion rights, seemingly positioning herself against her husband. In her memoir, she detailed that limitations on care strip women of control over their bodies and highlighted the importance of compassion.

Melania Trump, who has made few appearances in Washington during her husband's first four months in office, recently appeared alongside President Donald Trump to sign the "Take It Down Act" -- a law that seeks to crack down on the distribution of nonconsensual intimate imagery online.

In remarks at the White House signing ceremony, Melania Trump called artificial intelligence and social media “digital candy” for the next generation and warned of their possible negative impacts.