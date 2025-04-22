Michigan Senate race heats up as 3 major Democrats enter the fray

The battleground state had mixed results for both parties in 2024.

Michigan is set to face a competitive primary and fierce race for the battleground state's open U.S. Senate seat in 2026.

Three major Democrats have already entered the contest, while Republicans eye flipping the seat, which will be vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

The battleground state had mixed results for both parties in 2024, with President Donald Trump snagging a win in the presidential race and then-Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, prevailing in the Senate race. Democrats hope to keep the open seat in their hands, while Republicans hope to flip it and add to their majority in the Senate.

Rep. Haley Stevens speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. Rod Lamkey/AP

Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat who represents Michigan's 11th District, revealed on Tuesday that she will run for Senate, with an announcement focused on the state's automobile industry and how it may be affected by tariffs imposed by the White House.

"Growing up in Michigan meant being surrounded by innovation, ingenuity and pride in hard work. And from our farmers to our nurses to our manufacturers, Michigan has the best workers in the world," Stevens said in an announcement video posted on social media on Tuesday.

"But Donald Trump has a much different plan for Michigan," she added.

"His chaos and reckless tariffs are putting tens of thousands of Michigan jobs at risk," she said, adding that costs are rising "but all we're getting is more chaos. What the heck are they doing?"

Stevens, first elected to the House in 2018, is a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. She also served as chief of staff of the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry during the Obama administration.

In 2022, she endured a competitive member-on-member primary against then-Rep. Andy Levin, although she was bolstered by outside support from pro-Israel groups. (The U.S.-Israel relationship is a hot-button issue in Michigan and became a wedge issue during the 2024 elections.)

She is set to face a competitive Democratic primary, which includes two other high-profile figures. (One key name took himself out of contention already: Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ruled out a Senate bid in March.)

Abdul El-Sayed, the former director of the Wayne County, Michigan, health department and a former Michigan gubernatorial candidate, announced on Thursday he will run for the seat -- and he netted a quick endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"I'm running for U.S. Senate because in the state that built the 'American dream,' it shouldn't be this hard just to get by," El-Sayed said in an announcement video that opened with a fictional, old-style cartoon talking about his background.

"We've got to fight back hard against Trump and [Elon] Musk with a hell of a lot more than paper paddles and broken promises. ... The disease is the corruption of our politics by billionaires and corporations, while the workers who built this country are forgotten," he added in the announcement in clips that appear to be from a podcast taping.

Former Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a "Hands Off" protest at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., April 5, 2025. Andrew Roth/Sipa USA via AP

Sanders, who has received renewed national attention in recent months as he attracts crowds on his nationwide "Fighting Oligarchy" speaking tour, endorsed El-Sayed the same day.

Earlier in April, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow announced her own Senate bid.

In an announcement video, which opened with a montage of news clips about Trump and a clip of Musk's viral moment in February holding a chainsaw, McMorrow said, "There are moments that will break you. This is not that moment. This moment will challenge us, test us. And if it all feels like too much? That's they're plan. They want to make you feel powerless. But you are not powerless."

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow speaks at the Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2024, in Chicago. Paul Sancya/AP

McMorrow entered the national spotlight after being baselessly accused of aiming to "groom and sexualize kindergartners" in a 2022 fundraising email sent out by a fellow state senator. She struck back in a now-viral floor speech, saying, "I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme."

In her announcement video, McMorrow framed the Trump administration as creating a fearful moment in time and said new leaders are needed -- echoing a debate within the Democratic Party about whether it needs generational change at the top of the party.

"There's a lot of fear and anger and uncertainty right now about people in power who frankly have no business being there. So you know what won't fix it? The same old crap out of Washington," McMorrow said, "We need new leaders because the same people in D.C. who got us into this mess are not going to be the ones to get us out of it."

On the Republican side, the primary is still taking shape, but one major name has entered the fray.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who ran for Senate in Michigan in 2024 and narrowly lost to Slotkin, announced in mid-April that he would enter the race.

"The lessons I learned working on a factory floor, serving as an officer in the United States Army, and then as a federal agent protecting our communities, taking down drug dealers and gangsters -- it taught me about grit and sacrifice," Rogers said in an announcement video.

"I'll stand with President Trump," he added. "And we will deliver on the mandate given to him by the American people. ... For me, it will always be America and Michigan first."

Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers is interviewed in Detroit, Oct. 12, 2010. Carlos Osorio/AP

Rogers also spoke about cutting costs and prices while bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan.

"I guarantee we'll protect Social Security for our seniors," Rogers added.

Notably, Rogers has received some key support from establishment Republicans -- even though the primary field is not fully set. In a pair of statements released through the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is chairman of the NRSC, both endorsed Rogers.