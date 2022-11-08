Montana 2022 midterm election results

The state has two congressional districts for the first time in years.

Montana voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's two House races, after the creation of a new congressional district, and state legislative races.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 11. Polls will open between 10 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET and will close at 10 p.m. ET.

House Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

Montana does not have a notable Senate or gubernatorial contest this year, but it does boast two congressional districts for the first time in years.

The state was awarded an extra House seat after the 2020 census. The 1st Congressional District, which includes the cities of Bozeman, Butte and Missoula, could be competitive, though GOP nominee and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is slightly favored over lawyer Monica Tranel.

Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is running in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses much of the western part of the state and is anticipated to be much less competitive.

