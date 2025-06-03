Musk attacks Trump's funding bill: 'Disgusting abomination'
"Shame on those who voted for it," Musk wrote.
Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump's agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday calling it a "disgusting abomination" in a post on X.
"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."
