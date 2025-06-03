Musk attacks Trump's funding bill: 'Disgusting abomination'

"Shame on those who voted for it," Musk wrote.

Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump's agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday calling it a "disgusting abomination" in a post on X.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

