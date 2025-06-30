Musk threatens to primary members of Congress who vote for Trump's megabill

Musk vows they'll lose primaries "if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Elon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 30, 2025.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, on Monday said he would back challengers to members of Congress who vote for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

Musk broke his short-lived X silence about the bill over the weekend, unloading on it for being “utterly insane.” On Monday, Musk criticized “every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history,” vowing that “they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Earlier Monday Musk fired off a few other posts on X criticizing the bill as “insane” and taking direct aim at the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

"How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington, on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday Musk posted that the “latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” and labeled the bill “Utterly insane and destructive.”

Musk’s posts were some of the billionaire’s first comments regarding the bill in several weeks, after he initially blasted it as a “disgusting abomination” in early June as he was leaving the Trump administration, sparking a public -- yet brief -- spat with the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.